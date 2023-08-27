How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado take the field at Citizens Bank Park against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 176 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- St. Louis ranks eighth in the majors with a .429 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- St. Louis ranks 14th in the majors with 589 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.448 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals' Drew Rom will make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up six earned runs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Pirates
|L 11-1
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Thomas Hatch
|8/22/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Johan Oviedo
|8/23/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-4
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Luis Ortiz
|8/25/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-2
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 12-1
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Zack Wheeler
|8/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Aaron Nola
|8/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Blake Snell
|8/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Seth Lugo
|8/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Yu Darvish
|9/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|-
|9/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Bailey Falter
