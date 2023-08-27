The Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.

The Phillies are listed as -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (+170). A 9-run over/under is listed in this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: NBCS-PH

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -210 +170 9 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Cardinals and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in 23, or 43.4%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 61 of its 127 chances.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-37 28-37 25-20 31-53 42-54 14-19

