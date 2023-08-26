Tyler O'Neill vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Tyler O'Neill -- with a slugging percentage of .483 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on August 26 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .238.
- O'Neill has had a hit in 36 of 56 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits eight times (14.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- O'Neill has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (21.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (5.4%).
- He has scored in 19 games this season (33.9%), including three multi-run games (5.4%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.263
|AVG
|.213
|.358
|OBP
|.288
|.484
|SLG
|.340
|11
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|27/14
|K/BB
|29/10
|1
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Wheeler will look to earn his 10th win when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 165 strikeouts through 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.64), 10th in WHIP (1.099), and 14th in K/9 (9.8).
