Richie Palacios vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Richie Palacios and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Pirates.
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Richie Palacios? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Richie Palacios At The Plate
- Palacios is batting .389 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Palacios is batting .375 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Palacios has picked up a hit in five games this season (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In four games this season (57.1%), Palacios has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|.222
|AVG
|.556
|.222
|OBP
|.600
|.333
|SLG
|1.000
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|0/0
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (9-6) out to make his 26th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.64), 10th in WHIP (1.099), and 14th in K/9 (9.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.