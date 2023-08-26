2023 CP Women’s Open Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Following two rounds of play at the 2023 CP Women’s Open, Megan Khang is in the lead (-7). Tune in to see the third round from Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada.
How to Watch the 2023 CP Women’s Open
- Start Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Venue: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club
- Location: Vancouver, Canada
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,685 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
CP Women’s Open Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Megan Khang
|1st
|-7
|71-66
|Linn Grant
|2nd
|-6
|67-71
|Jin-young Ko
|3rd
|-5
|69-70
|Yuka Saso
|3rd
|-5
|66-73
|Nelly Korda
|5th
|-4
|70-70
CP Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|4:40 PM ET
|Hyo Joo Kim (-1/11th), Ayaka Furue (-1/11th)
|5:30 PM ET
|Georgia Hall (-3/6th), Nelly Korda (-4/5th)
|5:50 PM ET
|Linn Grant (-6/2nd), Megan Khang (-7/1st)
|5:40 PM ET
|Jin-young Ko (-5/3rd), Yuka Saso (-5/3rd)
|3:20 PM ET
|Rose Zhang (E/21st), Gabriela Ruffels (E/21st)
|2:40 PM ET
|Allisen Corpuz (+2/39th), Hae-Ran Ryu (+2/39th)
|4:10 PM ET
|Andrea Lee (E/21st), Nasa Hataoka (E/21st)
|2:20 PM ET
|Ally Ewing (+2/39th), In-gee Chun (+2/39th)
|5:00 PM ET
|Jeongeun Lee6 (-1/11th), Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-1/11th)
|12:30 PM ET
|Celine Borge (+4/62nd), Minjee Lee (+4/62nd)
