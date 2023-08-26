The Philadelphia Phillies host the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kyle Schwarber and others in this contest.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 25 doubles, 21 home runs, 67 walks and 68 RBI (136 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.367/.457 so far this season.

Goldschmidt enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies' Zack Wheeler (9-6) will make his 26th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 25 starts this season.

Wheeler has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 33-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.64), 10th in WHIP (1.099), and 14th in K/9 (9.8).

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Aug. 20 7.0 7 4 4 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 15 7.0 3 1 1 5 4 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 6.0 7 3 3 6 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 6.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Pirates Jul. 28 6.2 3 1 1 11 1

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 87 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 98 walks and 83 RBI.

He has a slash line of .187/.333/.449 so far this season.

Schwarber hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Giants Aug. 23 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Giants Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Giants Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Nationals Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 52 RBI (138 total hits). He has swiped 23 bases.

He's slashed .295/.341/.438 so far this year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Aug. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Nationals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

