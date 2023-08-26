Saturday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (70-58) and the St. Louis Cardinals (56-73) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Phillies coming out on top. Game time is at 7:15 PM on August 26.

The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler (9-6, 3.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Dakota Hudson (5-0, 3.95 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

Cardinals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Phillies 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (44.2%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned St. Louis this season with a +165 moneyline set for this game.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (588 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule