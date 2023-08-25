Nolan Arenado vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Phillies Player Props
|Cardinals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Phillies
|Cardinals vs Phillies Odds
|Cardinals vs Phillies Prediction
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with 135 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .508.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in 87 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.
- In 19.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.0% of his games this year, Arenado has driven in at least one run. In 23 of those games (18.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this year (41.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|.303
|AVG
|.266
|.352
|OBP
|.314
|.515
|SLG
|.502
|26
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|14
|41
|RBI
|46
|46/19
|K/BB
|43/16
|1
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 143 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Sanchez (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.36 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.36 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.