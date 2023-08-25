The Philadelphia Phillies (69-58) and St. Louis Cardinals (56-72) square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies will call on Cristopher Sanchez (1-3) versus the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (6-9).

Cardinals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (1-3, 3.36 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (6-9, 4.55 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 28th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.55 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.55, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.

Mikolas enters the outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Mikolas enters this matchup with 22 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristopher Sanchez

Sanchez (1-3) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.36 ERA this season with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 12 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Sanchez has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

