Andrew Knizner vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Andrew Knizner and his .594 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is hitting .265 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.
- In 64.2% of his games this year (34 of 53), Knizner has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (20.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 53), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.0% of his games this year, Knizner has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 21 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|.294
|AVG
|.235
|.341
|OBP
|.278
|.494
|SLG
|.482
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|12
|19/5
|K/BB
|24/5
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.00 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 143 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
