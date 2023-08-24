The MLB lineup today is sure to please. The matchups include the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today's MLB action.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cleveland Guardians (60-66) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-48)

The Dodgers will hit the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Thursday at 12:10 PM ET. Click here for a full preview of this game

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.278 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI)

José Ramírez (.278 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.300 AVG, 34 HR, 86 RBI)

The New York Yankees (61-65) play the Washington Nationals (58-69)

The Nationals hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.265 AVG, 19 HR, 50 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.265 AVG, 19 HR, 50 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.286 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)

NYY Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -162 +138 9

The Tampa Bay Rays (77-51) face the Colorado Rockies (48-78)

The Rockies will take to the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.329 AVG, 16 HR, 65 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.329 AVG, 16 HR, 65 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.252 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI)

TB Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -225 +186 8.5

The Houston Astros (72-56) face the Boston Red Sox (67-60)

The Red Sox will hit the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.293 AVG, 25 HR, 95 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.293 AVG, 25 HR, 95 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.268 AVG, 29 HR, 85 RBI)

HOU Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -129 +110 9

The Pittsburgh Pirates (57-70) play host to the Chicago Cubs (66-60)

The Cubs will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.267 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.267 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 61 RBI)

The Baltimore Orioles (78-48) play the Toronto Blue Jays (70-57)

The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

BAL Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -110 -110 9

The Minnesota Twins (65-62) take on the Texas Rangers (72-54)

The Rangers will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.229 AVG, 15 HR, 55 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.229 AVG, 15 HR, 55 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.279 AVG, 19 HR, 79 RBI)

MIN Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -124 +105 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (50-77) play the Oakland Athletics (36-91)

The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.266 AVG, 33 HR, 67 RBI)

Luis Robert (.266 AVG, 33 HR, 67 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.245 AVG, 21 HR, 54 RBI)

CHW Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -151 +128 9.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (66-61) host the Cincinnati Reds (67-61)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.278 AVG, 21 HR, 61 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.278 AVG, 21 HR, 61 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.273 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI)

ARI Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -161 +137 9

