The Pittsburgh Pirates (56-69) will rely on Bryan Reynolds when they host Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (55-71) at PNC Park on Tuesday, August 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Pirates as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +110 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 10 runs.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo - PIT (6-13, 4.55 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (3-8, 8.42 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 13, or 61.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Pirates have gone 9-6 (60%).

Pittsburgh has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they won.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (46%) in those contests.

This year, the Cardinals have won 10 of 23 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Taylor Motter 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

