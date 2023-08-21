Willson Contreras vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Willson Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on August 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 walks while batting .259.
- He ranks 68th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 71st in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- In 58.8% of his 102 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 102), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has had an RBI in 32 games this year (31.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 102 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.258
|AVG
|.260
|.345
|OBP
|.366
|.407
|SLG
|.468
|17
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|28
|48/20
|K/BB
|45/22
|5
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Falter (0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
