On Monday, Tyler O'Neill (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and three RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while batting .242.

O'Neill has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 52 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.4% of those games.

Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (13.5%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

O'Neill has driven in a run in 12 games this season (23.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .263 AVG .217 .358 OBP .286 .484 SLG .337 11 XBH 6 5 HR 2 7 RBI 9 27/14 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings