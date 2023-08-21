Paul Goldschmidt vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .819, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 80 games this year (of 121 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.
- He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 121), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 32.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|57
|.281
|AVG
|.272
|.388
|OBP
|.338
|.471
|SLG
|.438
|24
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|30
|72/41
|K/BB
|50/24
|6
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter (0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.86, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
