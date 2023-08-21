Nolan Arenado vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.511) and total hits (132) this season.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 71.4% of his 119 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- In 20.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.2% of his games this year, Arenado has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (42.0%), including eight multi-run games (6.7%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|56
|.303
|AVG
|.265
|.352
|OBP
|.309
|.515
|SLG
|.507
|26
|XBH
|25
|12
|HR
|14
|41
|RBI
|44
|46/19
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.58 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Falter makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.86 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .308 to his opponents.
