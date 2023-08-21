After reaching the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open (before being eliminated by Iga Swiatek in her most recent match), Marketa Vondrousova will begin play in the US Open against Na-Lae Han in the round of 128. Vondrousova has +2800 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Vondrousova at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Vondrousova's Next Match

Vondrousova will meet Han in the round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29 at 1:00 PM ET.

Marketa Vondrousova Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +2800

Vondrousova Stats

Vondrousova is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open, to No. 1-ranked Swiatek, 6-7, 1-6.

Vondrousova is 32-11 over the past year, with one tournament title.

In seven hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Vondrousova is 16-7 in matches.

Through 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Vondrousova has played 20.4 games per match. She won 58.2% of them.

On hard courts, Vondrousova has played 23 matches over the past year, and 20.1 games per match.

Vondrousova has won 44.4% of her return games and 71.0% of her service games over the past year.

Vondrousova has claimed 68.9% of her service games on hard courts and 46.2% of her return games over the past 12 months.

