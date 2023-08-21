On Monday, August 21, Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (55-70) visit Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (55-69) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Pirates have +105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 10 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Drew Rom - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Bailey Falter - PIT (0-7, 4.86 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 28, or 44.4%, of the 63 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have gone 24-27 (winning 47.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 99 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (41.4%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 37 times in 83 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+110) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+125)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

