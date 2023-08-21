Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 172 total home runs.

St. Louis is sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals are seventh in MLB with a .258 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 14th in runs scored with 576 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals rank fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in MLB.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.

St. Louis' 4.58 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average MLB's fourth-worst WHIP (1.434).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Rom will take the mound to start for the Cardinals, his first this season.

The 23-year-old southpaw will make his MLB debut.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Athletics L 8-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets L 4-2 Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets L 7-1 Home Zack Thompson Joey Lucchesi 8/19/2023 Mets L 13-2 Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Rom Bailey Falter 8/22/2023 Pirates - Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Andre Jackson 8/25/2023 Phillies - Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies - Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies - Away Matthew Liberatore Aaron Nola

