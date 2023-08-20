The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .260 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 67th in slugging.

Contreras has had a hit in 59 of 101 games this season (58.4%), including multiple hits 26 times (25.7%).

In 10.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.7% of his games this year, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33.7% of his games this season (34 of 101), with two or more runs eight times (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .260 AVG .260 .348 OBP .366 .412 SLG .468 17 XBH 20 5 HR 8 21 RBI 28 47/20 K/BB 45/22 5 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings