On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt is batting .273 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 65 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.8% of his 120 games this year, with multiple hits in 34.2% of those games.
  • In 12.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 38 games this year (31.7%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 42.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 57
.274 AVG .272
.384 OBP .338
.456 SLG .438
23 XBH 21
10 HR 9
32 RBI 30
70/41 K/BB 50/24
6 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Carrasco (3-6 with a 6.40 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went three innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.40, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.