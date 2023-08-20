Nolan Arenado vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Mets Player Props
|Cardinals vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Mets Odds
|Cardinals vs Mets Prediction
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 131 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .511, both of which rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- In 71.2% of his 118 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 24 games this year (20.3%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 41.5% of his games this season, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 41.5% of his games this season (49 of 118), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|56
|.304
|AVG
|.265
|.351
|OBP
|.309
|.515
|SLG
|.507
|25
|XBH
|25
|12
|HR
|14
|41
|RBI
|44
|45/18
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Mets rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Carrasco (3-6) takes the mound for the Mets in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 6.40 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.40, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.