The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Pete Alonso and others in this contest.

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 95 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 38 home runs, 50 walks and 93 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .224/.325/.532 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 19 2-for-4 3 1 2 6 0 at Cardinals Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 17 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 116 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a .252/.335/.465 slash line so far this year.

Lindor takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with three doubles, two walks and six RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 19 4-for-5 3 0 1 5 1 at Cardinals Aug. 18 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

