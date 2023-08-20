The Women's World Cup schedule on Friday, August 11, 2023 includes one quarterfinals match, with teams eyeing a berth in the semifinals.

Here you will find information on live coverage of all of Friday's Women's World Cup action.

Friday's Women's World Cup Match

One match is scheduled for Friday. Here's the day's schedule:

Japan vs. Sweden

Game Time: 3:30 AM ET on August 11

3:30 AM ET on August 11 TV: FOX US

2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Curious which teams are the cream of the crop at the 2023 Women's World Cup? We've shared the top favorites -- and the latest title odds -- below:

England: +275

Spain: +300

Japan: +450

France: +500

Australia: +850

Netherlands: +1100

Sweden: +1100

Colombia: +2800

Norway: +5000

Switzerland: +10000

