The New York Yankees hope to halt their six-game losing run versus the Boston Red Sox (64-58), on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (10-3) for the Yankees and Kutter Crawford (5-6) for the Red Sox.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (10-3, 2.76 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (5-6, 3.70 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will send Cole (10-3) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.76, a 3.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.049 in 25 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 18 times in 25 starts this season.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Gerrit Cole vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 593 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB. They are batting .262 for the campaign with 138 home runs, 18th in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Red Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-23 with a double, a home run and two RBI in six innings.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

The Red Sox are sending Crawford (5-6) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.70, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.

Crawford heads into this game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Crawford has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year heading into this game.

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

