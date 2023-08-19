Richie Palacios vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Richie Palacios -- 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on August 19 at 7:15 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Mets.
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Richie Palacios At The Plate (2022)
- Palacios hit .232 with six doubles and nine walks.
- Palacios got a hit in 41.5% of his 53 games last season, with at least two hits in 7.5% of those contests.
- He did not hit a home run last year in the 53 games he appeared in.
- In eight of 53 games last season (15.1%), Palacios picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He scored a run seven times last year in 53 games (13.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.196
|AVG
|.268
|.286
|OBP
|.300
|.250
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|6
|4/6
|K/BB
|16/3
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff led the league last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- The Mets will send Senga (9-6) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.30 ERA and 149 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.30, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
