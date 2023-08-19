The New York Mets (57-66) and the St. Louis Cardinals (54-69) will go head to head on Saturday, August 19 at Busch Stadium, with Kodai Senga starting for the Mets and Miles Mikolas taking the mound for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Mets are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Cardinals have -105 odds to upset. The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (9-6, 3.30 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (6-8, 4.27 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 41, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Mets have a record of 41-32 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

New York has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets went 3-1 across the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (46.9%) in those games.

The Cardinals have a mark of 19-21 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

