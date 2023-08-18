On Friday, Tyler O'Neill (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mets.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has eight doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks while batting .235.

O'Neill has had a hit in 32 of 49 games this season (65.3%), including multiple hits seven times (14.3%).

In 14.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (24.5%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (38.8%), including three games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .253 AVG .217 .343 OBP .286 .471 SLG .337 9 XBH 6 5 HR 2 7 RBI 9 26/12 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings