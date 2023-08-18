Ekaterina Alexandrova's run in the Tennis in the Land in Cleveland, Ohio has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will face Xinyu Wang. Alexandrova's odds are the fifth-best among the field at +800 to win this event at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Alexandrova at the 2023 Tennis in the Land

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 18-26

August 18-26 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Alexandrova's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24 (at 11:00 AM ET), Alexandrova will meet Wang, after getting past Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6, 6-3 in the last round.

Alexandrova currently has odds of -175 to win her next matchup versus Wang.

Alexandrova Stats

Alexandrova is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 68-ranked Sasnovich in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Alexandrova has won two of her 21 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 35-18.

Alexandrova is 18-11 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament win.

Over the past year (across all court types), Alexandrova has played 53 matches and 21.5 games per match.

In her 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Alexandrova has played 21.7 games per match.

Alexandrova has won 37.2% of her return games and 72.5% of her service games over the past year.

On hard courts, Alexandrova, over the past 12 months, has claimed 71.0% of her service games and 38.2% of her return games.

