Pete Alonso carries a two-game homer streak into the New York Mets' (56-66) game versus the St. Louis Cardinals (54-68) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday, at Busch Stadium.

The probable starters are Zack Thompson (2-4) for the Cardinals and Joey Lucchesi for the Mets.

Cardinals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: BSMW
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Venue: Busch Stadium
  • Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (2-4, 3.96 ERA) vs Lucchesi - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
Cardinals vs Mets Player Props

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

  • Thompson will take to the mound for the Cardinals, his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings out of the bullpen against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • He has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.96, a 2.83 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.480.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Lucchesi

  • Lucchesi will start for the Mets, his first this season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.

