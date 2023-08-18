Zack Thompson will toe the rubber for the St. Louis Cardinals (54-68) on Friday, August 18 against the New York Mets (56-66), who will answer with Joey Lucchesi. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The favored Cardinals have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +125. A 9.5-run total is set in this contest.

Cardinals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (2-4, 3.96 ERA) vs Lucchesi - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 61 times and won 27, or 44.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 16-18 record (winning 47.1% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (26.7%) in those games.

This season, the Mets have been a moneyline underdog of -150 or longer 10 times, losing every contest.

The Mets have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Nolan Arenado - 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+110) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

