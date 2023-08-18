Tommy Edman and Brandon Nimmo will look to continue their recent offensive production when the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets hit the field at Busch Stadium on Friday, at 8:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are fifth in MLB play with 170 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .434.

The Cardinals' .258 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (566 total).

The Cardinals rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best average in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.431).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Zack Thompson (2-4) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander threw four innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Dakota Hudson Spenser Watkins 8/16/2023 Athletics L 8-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets L 4-2 Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets - Home Zack Thompson Joey Lucchesi 8/19/2023 Mets - Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets - Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Bailey Falter 8/22/2023 Pirates - Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates - Away Zack Thompson Andre Jackson

