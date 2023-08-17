Tyler O'Neill vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler O'Neill -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on August 17 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .234 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- O'Neill has had a hit in 31 of 48 games this season (64.6%), including multiple hits seven times (14.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (12.5%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.9% of his games this year, O'Neill has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 18 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.250
|AVG
|.217
|.337
|OBP
|.286
|.440
|SLG
|.337
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|26/11
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.03 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.03, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
