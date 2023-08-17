Taylor Motter vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor Motter -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, on August 17 at 7:15 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter has three doubles and four walks while batting .194.
- In 10 of 20 games this year (50.0%), Motter has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 20 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Motter has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in three of 20 games so far this year.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|.222
|AVG
|.154
|.243
|OBP
|.241
|.278
|SLG
|.192
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|13/1
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets will send Quintana (0-4) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In five games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
