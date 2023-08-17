Paul Goldschmidt vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .300 with four doubles, a home run, eight walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets (who will start Jose Quintana) at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt is hitting .278 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 64 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 78 of 117 games this season (66.7%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 41 of those games he had more than one (35.0%).
- He has gone deep in 15 games this year (12.8%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 32.5% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 51 of 117 games this year, and more than once 14 times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.284
|AVG
|.272
|.396
|OBP
|.338
|.476
|SLG
|.438
|23
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|30
|64/40
|K/BB
|50/24
|6
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana gets the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
