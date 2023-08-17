Cardinals vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 17
Thursday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (54-67) and New York Mets (55-66) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on August 17.
The Mets will look to Jose Quintana (0-4) versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-7).
Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 7, Mets 6.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 2-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (47.9%) in those contests.
- This year, St. Louis has won eight of 18 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.7 runs per game (564 total), St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|@ Royals
|L 12-8
|Adam Wainwright vs Dylan Coleman
|August 12
|@ Royals
|W 5-4
|Steven Matz vs Cole Ragans
|August 14
|Athletics
|W 7-5
|Miles Mikolas vs JP Sears
|August 15
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Dakota Hudson vs Spenser Watkins
|August 16
|Athletics
|L 8-0
|Matthew Liberatore vs Paul Blackburn
|August 17
|Mets
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs José Quintana
|August 18
|Mets
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Kodai Senga
|August 19
|Mets
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Kodai Senga
|August 20
|Mets
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 21
|@ Pirates
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Bailey Falter
|August 22
|@ Pirates
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Johan Oviedo
