Nolan Arenado vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado and his .426 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Oakland Athletics and Paul Blackburn on August 16 at 6:45 PM ET.
He had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 129 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .516, both of which lead St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Arenado has reached base via a hit in 82 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 23 games this season (20.2%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has had at least one RBI in 42.1% of his games this season (48 of 114), with two or more RBI 22 times (19.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this year (42.1%), including eight multi-run games (7.0%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|56
|.314
|AVG
|.265
|.363
|OBP
|.309
|.525
|SLG
|.507
|24
|XBH
|25
|11
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|44
|42/18
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.79).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 163 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.52 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .294 to his opponents.
