Esteury Ruiz and Nolan Arenado are among the players with prop bets available when the Oakland Athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at Busch Stadium on Wednesday (beginning at 6:45 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Matthew Liberatore Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Liberatore Stats

Matthew Liberatore (2-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Liberatore has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Liberatore Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Aug. 10 8.0 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Twins Aug. 3 5.2 6 5 5 1 2 at Marlins Jul. 5 0.1 5 4 4 0 1 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 4.1 7 3 3 1 1 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 2.1 4 4 0 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has collected 129 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.336/.516 so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 15 4-for-5 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 12 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Aug. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 127 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 64 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.368/.458 on the season.

Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 at Royals Aug. 12 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has recorded 91 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with 47 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.303/.330 on the year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 15 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 1 at Cardinals Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Aug. 12 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 11 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI (79 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .241/.329/.460 so far this season.

Rooker brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

