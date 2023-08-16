Andrew Knizner vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Knizner (.818 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 6:45 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is batting .261 with seven doubles, nine home runs and seven walks.
- Knizner has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.8% of them.
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Knizner has driven in a run in 17 games this season (35.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37.5% of his games this season (18 of 48), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.289
|AVG
|.234
|.316
|OBP
|.272
|.500
|SLG
|.468
|8
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|11
|18/3
|K/BB
|22/4
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.79 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (163 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.52 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .294 batting average against him.
