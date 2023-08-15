Nolan Arenado is one of the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Oakland Athletics square off at Busch Stadium on Tuesday (starting at 7:45 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Dakota Hudson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Hudson Stats

The Cardinals' Dakota Hudson (3-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

Hudson will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Hudson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Aug. 9 5.0 7 3 3 2 1 vs. Twins Aug. 2 7.0 2 3 3 7 3 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 4.1 9 5 5 3 2 at Cubs Jul. 22 2.0 1 0 0 2 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 3.0 5 2 2 1 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dakota Hudson's player props with BetMGM.

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has recorded 125 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .283/.331/.506 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 14 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 12 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Aug. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 23 doubles, 19 home runs, 63 walks and 61 RBI (125 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.366/.454 so far this year.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 14 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 at Royals Aug. 12 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI (77 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .238/.327/.460 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Brent Rooker or other Athletics players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.