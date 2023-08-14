Willson Contreras and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (82 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Oakland Athletics and JP Sears on August 14 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .259 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 39 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 63rd in slugging.

Contreras enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .438 with two homers.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 56 of 97 games this year (57.7%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (26.8%).

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 32.0% of his games this season (31 of 97), with more than one RBI 10 times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .257 AVG .260 .340 OBP .366 .419 SLG .468 17 XBH 20 5 HR 8 21 RBI 28 45/17 K/BB 45/22 5 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings