On Monday, Tyler O'Neill (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has eight doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .241.

O'Neill has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

O'Neill has driven home a run in 11 games this season (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 17 of 45 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .267 AVG .217 .337 OBP .286 .480 SLG .337 8 XBH 6 4 HR 2 6 RBI 9 23/8 K/BB 27/8 0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings