Paul Goldschmidt -- .209 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on August 14 at 7:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Royals.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .273.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.

In 65.8% of his 114 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 14 games this season (12.3%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 36 games this year (31.6%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .274 AVG .272 .382 OBP .338 .451 SLG .438 20 XBH 21 9 HR 9 29 RBI 30 61/36 K/BB 50/24 5 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings