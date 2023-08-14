The St. Louis Cardinals and Oakland Athletics square off on Monday at 7:45 PM ET. Tommy Edman and Zack Gelof have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 165 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .434.

The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.258).

St. Louis has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (551 total runs).

The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-best average in MLB.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average MLB's fourth-highest WHIP (1.436).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (6-8) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Mikolas is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Mikolas will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays W 6-4 Away Dakota Hudson Jalen Beeks 8/10/2023 Rays W 5-2 Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals L 12-8 Away Adam Wainwright Dylan Coleman 8/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics - Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics - Home Dakota Hudson Freddy Tarnok 8/16/2023 Athletics - Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets - Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets - Home Steven Matz Kodai Senga 8/19/2023 Mets - Home Miles Mikolas Carlos Carrasco

