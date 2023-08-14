How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 14
The St. Louis Cardinals and Oakland Athletics square off on Monday at 7:45 PM ET. Tommy Edman and Zack Gelof have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.
Cardinals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 165 total home runs.
- St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .434.
- The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.258).
- St. Louis has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (551 total runs).
- The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-best average in MLB.
- St. Louis' pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis has a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average MLB's fourth-highest WHIP (1.436).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (6-8) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Mikolas is looking for his third quality start in a row.
- Mikolas will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Zach Eflin
|8/9/2023
|Rays
|W 6-4
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Jalen Beeks
|8/10/2023
|Rays
|W 5-2
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Zack Littell
|8/11/2023
|Royals
|L 12-8
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Dylan Coleman
|8/12/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Cole Ragans
|8/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|JP Sears
|8/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Freddy Tarnok
|8/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Paul Blackburn
|8/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|José Quintana
|8/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Kodai Senga
|8/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Carlos Carrasco
