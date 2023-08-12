Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Willson Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .606 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, on August 12 at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and five RBI) in his previous game against the Royals.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .259 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Contreras will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- In 57.3% of his 96 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (11.5%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has an RBI in 30 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.257
|AVG
|.260
|.340
|OBP
|.365
|.419
|SLG
|.473
|17
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|27
|45/17
|K/BB
|43/21
|5
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.13 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ragans (3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 3.86 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.