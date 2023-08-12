The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind will have Sam Stevens in the field in Memphis, Tennessee from August 10-12, up against the par-70, 7,243-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Stevens at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Sam Stevens Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Stevens has finished below par on 11 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Stevens has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Stevens has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Stevens has finished in the top 10 once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 38 -4 281 0 17 2 3 $2M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while TPC Southwind is set for a longer 7,243 yards.

Players have carded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

Courses that Stevens has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,293 yards, 50 yards longer than the 7,243-yard TPC Southwind this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Stevens' Last Time Out

Stevens finished in the 12th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.38-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was poor, putting him in the first percentile of the field.

Stevens shot better than 67% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Stevens failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Stevens had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Stevens' one birdie or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

At that most recent competition, Stevens' showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Stevens ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on three of four par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Stevens finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Stevens Odds to Win: +20000

