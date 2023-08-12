Sam Ryder will hit the course at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee to compete in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship from August 10-12. It's a par-70 that spans 7,243 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Ryder at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Sam Ryder Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Ryder has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Ryder has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Ryder has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 28 -7 278 0 15 2 4 $2.3M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Ryder has not finished inside the top 20 in his past four appearances at this event.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

TPC Southwind measures 7,243 yards for this tournament, 228 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,015).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Southwind, the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The courses that Ryder has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,264 yards, while TPC Southwind will be at 7,243 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Ryder's Last Time Out

Ryder was in the 63rd percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 61st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Ryder was better than 58% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.46.

Ryder carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Ryder recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Ryder recorded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that last competition, Ryder's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Ryder ended the Wyndham Championship carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Ryder finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Ryder Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

