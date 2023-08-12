Patrick Rodgers is in 47th place, at E, after the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

Looking to place a wager on Patrick Rodgers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Patrick Rodgers Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Rodgers has finished better than par nine times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 13 rounds played.

Over his last 13 rounds, Rodgers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Rodgers has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Rodgers has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 25 -7 266 0 19 3 5 $2.8M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Rodgers has had an average finish of 59th in his past five appearances at this tournament.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Rodgers finished 47th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,243 yards, 228 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC Southwind is 7,243 yards, 58 yards shorter than the average course Rodgers has played in the past year (7,301).

Rodgers' Last Time Out

Rodgers finished in the 43rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Wyndham Championship, which placed him in the 34th percentile among all competitors.

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Rodgers shot better than 35% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Rodgers did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Rodgers did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Rodgers' three birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that most recent tournament, Rodgers had a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Rodgers ended the Wyndham Championship recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Rodgers recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Rodgers Odds to Win: +75000

All statistics in this article reflect Rodgers' performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

