The FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway, and Keith Mitchell is currently in 47th place with a score of E.

Looking to bet on Keith Mitchell at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Keith Mitchell Insights

Mitchell has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Mitchell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Mitchell has finished in the top five once.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Mitchell has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 34 -4 270 0 20 3 4 $2.8M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In Mitchell's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 45th.

Mitchell has made the cut four times in his previous five entries in this event.

Mitchell finished 47th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,243 yards, 228 yards longer than average.

Mitchell will take to the 7,243-yard course this week at TPC Southwind after having played courses with an average length of 7,314 yards during the past year.

Mitchell's Last Time Out

Mitchell was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the 3M Open, averaging 3.68 strokes on those 44 holes.

Mitchell was better than only 13% of the competitors at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Mitchell recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Mitchell had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Mitchell's 16 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average (6.4).

In that most recent competition, Mitchell's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Mitchell finished the 3M Open carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Mitchell fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Mitchell Odds to Win: +35000

All statistics in this article reflect Mitchell's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

