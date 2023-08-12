Cardinals vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 12
The Kansas City Royals (38-80) will look for Maikel Garcia to continue a 15-game hitting streak against the St. Louis Cardinals (51-66), on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Steven Matz (3-7) against the Royals and Cole Ragans (3-3).
Cardinals vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (3-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (3-3, 3.86 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz
- Matz (3-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 17th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.91 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .268 in 24 games this season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Matz has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
Steven Matz vs. Royals
- The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .241 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 23rd in the league (.393) and 114 home runs.
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 2-for-10 with an RBI over 2 2/3 innings.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans
- Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
- Ragans is trying to claim his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Ragans will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 2.1 frames per outing.
- In 12 of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Cole Ragans vs. Cardinals
- He will take the mound against a Cardinals offense that ranks seventh in the league with 1032 total hits (on a .257 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .433 (sixth in the league) with 163 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).
- Ragans has thrown 2/3 of an inning without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Cardinals this season.
